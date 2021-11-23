Chris Curtis Took The Long Road To His Biggest Moment

In early October, Curtis got a short notice call to face hot prospect Phil Hawes on a UFC Fight Night card on October 9. Hawes wasn’t interested in taking on a new opponent on a day’s notice, but was agreeable to fighting Curtis on the UFC 268 card in Madison Square Garden on November 6.

So they fought, and early on, Hawes lived up to the hype, but Curtis wasn’t rattled.

“It didn't bother me,” Curtis said. “He started out strong. He's fast, I knew he was gonna be strong and be the better athlete. So I wasn’t bothered. Something I'm always proud of and people have always said about me is that I'm very composed when I fight. For me, this is my 35th fight. You don't think I've been in fights where I had to grit down and bear with it? It's something I've done before and I'm not afraid to be in bad spots in a fight. I'm not afraid to not be in control. I can't control everything in the fight. I can control me, I can control how I respond to it. He's coming on strong, that's fine. I fought a lot of bigger, stronger guys who came on strong. But at the end of the day, they fade, and I'll bet my defense and my toughness versus anybody else's cardio.”

At 4:27 of the first round, the fight was over. Winner, by knockout…Chris Curtis.

“As far as debuts go, I honestly couldn't have pictured it going any better,” he said. “You picture the win, you plan for the win, but to get a first-round finish after having to grit through some stuff, what more could I have asked for? Madison Square Garden, there's thousands of people cheering, you shocked the entire world, what more could I have wanted?”

Not a damn thing. After more than 12 years as a pro, Curtis was a UFC fighter. The first post-fight phone call went to his mom, the second to his 14-year-old son Kristopher.