Chris Curtis' Time Has Finally Come

Paired off with Sean Lally, the veteran scored a third-round knockout victory by hook kick, extending his winning streak to six and his record to 19-5 overall. Each of the four other fighters that earned victories that evening eventually found their way onto the UFC and have made 35 combined appearances inside the Octagon.

The Ohio native walked away from the sport, but seven months later, he was back in the cage, extending his winning streak to seven. He’d fight four more times in 2019, walking away again following a second-round knockout loss to Ray Cooper III that extended his losing streak to three.

Barely three months passed before he was back in the cage and kicking off a five-fight winning streak he carries with him into his UFC debut this weekend.

Yes, his UFC debut.

Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden, three years, four months, and 26 days after leaving Las Vegas empty handed and taking the first of a couple different sabbaticals from the sport, Curtis will finally cross the threshold into the UFC cage for the first time.

“F****** finally!” boomed the engaging veteran, who faces Phil Hawes in an intriguing middleweight clash this weekend at UFC 268 when asked to articulate what he’s feeling just a few days away from an opportunity he wasn’t sure would ever materialize.

It’s been a long road, but Curtis has arrived.

“I don’t party, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke; I don’t do anything,” he began, explaining the complex emotions and thoughts that have raced through his brain and prompted the various different sabbaticals he’s taken over the last several years, only to return each time. “I train — all I do is train — so it’s heartbreaking never knowing why you’re not good enough, and that hurts.