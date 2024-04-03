Chris Curtis: No More Fear

“Getting ranked was cool, but probably the worst thing that happened to me,” Curtis said with a chuckle just a few days out from his main event clash with Brendan Allen on Saturday night. “Once you get into the rankings and the money starts to get better, you start to develop fear.

“You become afraid to fail. You’re afraid of a setback, and how far a loss sets you back.

“For me, I’ve always fought because I loved fighting, but once I had something to lose, it got really weird,” continued the 36-year-old, who began his 2024 campaign with a split decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297 in January. “You’re not fighting to fight, you’re fighting to hold onto something, and that’s something I’ve had to mentally separate myself from.

UFC 300: Every Champion On UFC 300 | Watch The UFC 300 Promo | Justin Gaethje Loves The Unknowns Of Fighting | Max Holloway Just Wants To Build His Legacy | The History Of Chinese Fighters in The UFC | BMF Title Lineage

“You’re fighting to hold onto a number, hold onto the respect of people you’ll never know, and it puts pressure on you, so, for me, I’m like, ‘F*** it!’ I never fought with that, I never cared, and I’m realizing now that I’ve gotten away from that, and the key is getting back to that.

“Once you get there, it’s weird, especially after doing it for so long.,” he added, shaking his head. “I was uniquely unprepared for what to do once I got (to the UFC and into the rankings). I’m a little better off now, I’ve got a better direction in my head now.”