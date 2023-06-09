Chris Curtis To Fight Until The Bitter End

“No, losses just suck,” said Curtis. “There’s no such thing as a moral victory for me. And if people take moral victories from fighting, I don't think you really care about the fighting that much. No, there's victory and there's losing.”

What about the “win or learn” adage?

“You win or you lose,” he said. “You can lose and learn, but you still lost. Yeah. I hate when people are okay with losing. It's absolutely insane to me. If you're okay with losing, what the f**k are you doing this for?”

The angst in Curtis’ voice is evident, and without even asking him, you know that he thinks more about his two UFC losses to Gastelum and Jack Hermansson than he does his four Octagon wins over Phil Hawes, Brendan Allen, Rodolfo Vieira and Joaquin Buckley. That’s unfortunate, because that quartet of victories put him in the middleweight Top 15, and he can likely improve his place there should he beat Nassourdine Imavov this Saturday in Vancouver. But no, those losses don’t leave his mind.