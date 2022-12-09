Chris Curtis Coming To Play

“I'm a petty human being, I'm sorry,” he blurts, not really sorry. “Jessica made a lifelong enemy and she doesn't even know it. I'm never letting it go. At some point I'll get a therapist and we'll go over this and we'll talk about how it's unhealthy, but until then, I'm definitely holding on to that still.”

But back to Jack and what turned out to be a perfect gameplan for “The Joker,” and a horrible trip across the pond for Curtis, who jumped in on short notice for Darren Till, expecting to get into a war. The way he sees it, it wasn’t even a heated argument.

“I've lost before, I can accept losing, it sucks, but it's whatever,” said Curtis, who stormed from the Octagon after the fight before taking a friendly photo with Hermansson once the dust had settled. “But I took this on two weeks' notice in the last favorable circumstances ever - all my coaches were gone, half my training partners were hurt - I still say, screw it, whatever, I flew across the world to get into a fistfight. I've seen Jack fight before, Jack's a soldier. He'll come out here, lay it on the line and he'll fight. I didn't get that Jack. So I flew across the world on two weeks' notice to have this battle - screw it, if I lose, whatever. At least I'll die in glorious battle. And then he wants to karate fight me. And I'm like, this is not what I signed up for. We're in London at the O2 Arena, this isn't what these people showed up for, and this is stupid. If there was ever a chance to get a highlight reel knockout of me or a finish of me, this would have been it. I had a week of training before I got stuck in a hotel room and had to fly with no coaches. I was rusty as f**k. Even on fight night I didn't feel clean or smooth, but I'm like, screw it, let's go, let's go have this battle, and then I get point fighter Jack, and this is not what anyone signed up for. Hat’s off to him, he did what he had to do to win.”