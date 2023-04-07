Chris Curtis Can't Stop Pushing His Limits

“I lose so much sleep over losing any fight,” he said. “And I'm well aware that my job is pretty safe, but the idea of failing absolutely keeps me up at night. It's just me. Because if somebody else is like, ‘Oh, you're going to lose,’ I'll go, ‘Eat dirt, whatever, I don't care.’ But I'm so afraid to not even let myself down, but there are so many people that had to sacrifice to get me to where I am now that it doesn’t just affect me, but I feel like I let those people down, too. And that terrifies me because it has been a very long road to get here, and I can't get over that fear of letting everyone down.”

So when does that feeling end? With a win on Saturday against Kelvin Gastelum? With a middleweight title shot? With a world championship belt?

“Probably the day they close my casket, honestly,” Curtis said. “I'm always going to be looking for something because I honestly feel like so many people have invested so much into me at this point that I don't know when I get to stop, I don't know when enough is going to be enough. Maybe one day I'll figure it out. Maybe one day I'll just feel like, ‘Hey man, we've earned a break.’ But I think that day comes either when they're closing my casket or the doctor's like, ‘You don't have knees, elbows, shoulders, or a neck anymore; it may be time to slow down. So we'll see which one of those comes first.”