Chris Brown Came Back From The Brink

“When I had moved back to Houston I was training at a jiu jitsu gym in Sugarland and things weren’t going the way I wanted,” Brown said. “I couldn’t get fights, people were pulling out of fights and then my brother went to jail. They gave him 20 years, and after that I was just kind of in a ‘f*** it’ mode and I was in the streets doing some street stuff and all kinds of craziness. One thing led to another and I ended up getting involved in some stuff and ended up getting myself shot.”

The day of Brown’s eye opening experience should have been a couple days after his eye opening experience, but even after being involved in a high speed shootout in the same vehicle he would come inches away from death in, Brown was still running wild.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass To Watch LFA

“I was living some street s***,” Brown explained. “That was the second time I got shot at that week. I got shot at on Wednesday. We were basically on a high-speed chase and the guy was shooting at me and I got shot that Friday night.”

When Brown woke up Friday morning he had come to a crossroads in his life and decided the street life was officially coming to an end. After one last night out to “tie up loose ends” per se, Brown would be done.