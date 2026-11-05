Chris Billam-Smith Plans To Avenge His Younger Self

It was an incredible fight, and one that showed just how tough Billam-Smith is. But, as the softly-spoken Englishman explained, it was nothing he, his fanbase, and the British boxing scene didn’t already know about him.

“I think people who hadn't seen me box before, obviously with a huge viewership over in the States on Paramount and stuff, maybe they would realize the sort of person I am. But British fighters knew I was able to go through that,” he said. “I've been through it a few times before, and I've boxed many different styles, and adapted. I’ve always adapted really well in fights and different styles but always showed that tenacity and that durability and that sort of tenaciousness in my fights of rattling off shots when I need to, and keeping the work rate really high.”

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Faced with a teak-tough opponent like Rozicki, it would be easy for a heavy-handed fighter like Billam-Smith to punch themselves out early and get punished late on. But the former world champ said he knew exactly what sort of challenge he was facing when he stepped into the ring to face the Canadian, and explained that he had prepared, and gameplanned, accordingly.

“I think a lot's to be said for the studying of people before a fight, because I knew how tough Rozicki was. I've seen him against a lot of big punchers before, and I knew it would be a matter of time,” he said. “I had to take my time, pick the right shots, and make sure I'm being patient with him. And I knew I could get to him in the end… In Round 6, I thought that might be the moment, when I'm teeing off on his head, but that wasn't to be. But it took a lot out of him. And then, in Round 7, right at the end of the round, I hit him with some pretty vicious shots. And then his corner obviously made the right decision and pulled him out.”