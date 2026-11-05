Chris Billam-Smith Plans To Avenge His Younger Self

Chris Billam-Smith is ready to avenge a rare defeat as he faces a familiar face from his past in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 12.
Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) takes on compatriot and old adversary Chev Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs) in the headline bout at the Copper Box in London as he looks to follow up on his spectacular Zuffa Boxing debut. The 36-year-old had already made it to the top of the cruiserweight division and captured championship gold earlier in his career before he joined the Zuffa Boxing roster as a former world champion. But his star power and exciting fighting style kicked up a gear when he faced Canadian contender Ryan Rozicki in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 7 in his hometown of Bournemouth, England.
It was a chance for Billam-Smith to showcase his skills in front of a global audience, and he delivered in fine style as he engaged in an instant classic with the relentless, iron-chinned Rozicki, who brought non-stop intensity to the ring and forced “CBS” to dig deep.
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As the bout wore on, Billam-Smith showed that he was every bit Rozicki’s equal in the toughness stakes, as he took everything the Canadian threw at him, then returned fire with interest as he eventually broke his opponent down before Rozicki’s corner pulled their man out of the fight at the end of the seventh round.
It was an incredible fight, and one that showed just how tough Billam-Smith is. But, as the softly-spoken Englishman explained, it was nothing he, his fanbase, and the British boxing scene didn’t already know about him.
“I think people who hadn't seen me box before, obviously with a huge viewership over in the States on Paramount and stuff, maybe they would realize the sort of person I am. But British fighters knew I was able to go through that,” he said. “I've been through it a few times before, and I've boxed many different styles, and adapted. I’ve always adapted really well in fights and different styles but always showed that tenacity and that durability and that sort of tenaciousness in my fights of rattling off shots when I need to, and keeping the work rate really high.”
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Faced with a teak-tough opponent like Rozicki, it would be easy for a heavy-handed fighter like Billam-Smith to punch themselves out early and get punished late on. But the former world champ said he knew exactly what sort of challenge he was facing when he stepped into the ring to face the Canadian, and explained that he had prepared, and gameplanned, accordingly.
“I think a lot's to be said for the studying of people before a fight, because I knew how tough Rozicki was. I've seen him against a lot of big punchers before, and I knew it would be a matter of time,” he said. “I had to take my time, pick the right shots, and make sure I'm being patient with him. And I knew I could get to him in the end… In Round 6, I thought that might be the moment, when I'm teeing off on his head, but that wasn't to be. But it took a lot out of him. And then, in Round 7, right at the end of the round, I hit him with some pretty vicious shots. And then his corner obviously made the right decision and pulled him out.”
Already renowned as one of the top cruiserweights on the planet, Billam-Smith is now ready to take things to the next level with Zuffa Boxing, which is assembling a stellar lineup of cruiserweight fighters, and eyeing some of the biggest possible fights you could make at 200 pounds. Billam-Smith wants to be a part of that and has the chance to underscore his status as one of the top contenders in the world when he takes on another 200-pounder who scored a big finish in Bournemouth.
Chev Clarke got off the canvas twice to eventually stop former world title challenger Jack Massey as he claimed a crowd-pleasing, come-from-behind knockout win. Now, he’s set to face Billam-Smith in a rerun of their last meeting in the amateur ranks a decade ago, when Clarke edged a decision against “CBS” in the final of the national championships.
That history adds a little extra intrigue to this weekend’s rematch, with Billam-Smith determined to show that things are very different 10 years on.
“Obviously, we go back to the amateurs,” he said. “Me and Chev competing for the amateur elite national final title that means so much to all the amateur fighters. I think it's like the equivalent of the Golden Gloves in the States, so it's a fight I really, really wanted to win, and really thought I would… But he got the nod that day, and that helps add a little bit of spice to this fight because the 36-year-old me now gets to do 26-year-old me a favor and show him how much I've improved over the years and basically get one back for younger me. So, that's the plan on Saturday.”
“I think the biggest difference in me as a fighter – two completely different styles,” he said. “We were speaking about it the other day, and I was like, I'm not sure I've ever seen someone's amateur fights and pro fights, and them look like a completely different style altogether. There's not much you see in me as a pro in that amateur bout, and usually there's similarities… Even in Chev, you can see some similarities. He hits me with the right hand he hit Jack Massey with, for example, in that amateur fight. So yeah, I think that's the biggest factor in my career as a whole, but in this fight especially.”
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If Billam-Smith goes out, gets the win and avenges his younger self by defeating Clarke on November 7, it sets up some mouthwatering possibilities for “The Gentleman” who is excited for what could be around the corner in the cruiserweight division in 2027.
“The cruiserweight division’s interesting. You've got Jai Opetaia, who beat Mikaelian last time out. You’ve got Benavidez and him talking about a fight. You got Usyk coming back recently, talking about a fight with Benavidez. So it's a great division to be a part of, and it has been for a long time,” he said.
“But I think with Usyk coming down and Benavidez coming up, I think that it shines a new light on a division and one that's deserved, because there's some great fighters and great fights in this division.
“I always say that the cruiserweights now are getting in the ring at the weight that Muhammad Ali used to get in the ring at, so why it doesn't get as much respect and as much hype as it deserves always baffles me. But I understand it's as simple as the name of the division. I think if it was called heavyweight and there was a super heavyweight [division], I genuinely think it would get more respect, more light, and more hype about it.
“But it's such an exciting division because you have the speed, you have the power, you have the durability, you have the comebacks in fights. You have all those sorts of things, and I think that you have skill there, as well. And I think that's what makes it so exciting and a great time to be a cruiserweight.”