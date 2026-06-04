Chris Billam-Smith | Hometown Hero | Zuffa Boxing 07

“We have nutritionists here, therapists here, which is just unheard of in boxing. For the promotion to put that on, it's a real special feeling to feel that and feel valued as a fighter – not just me on my own, but I know all the other fighters will feel that as well. And especially if you're starting out and you haven't got that because you can't afford a nutritionist and a therapist and stuff like that. So, for the guys starting their careers and early on in their careers, it's amazing for them, so good.”

Rozicki brings a 21-1-1 record and a reputation as a relentless power puncher, but Billam-Smith said he’s prepared for a hard-hitting pressure fighter before – in his last contest against Glanton – and plans to put that experience to good use against Rozicki on Saturday night.

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"I had a similar thing in my last fight,” he explained.

“I boxed Brandon Glanton in my last fight. He comes forward, aggressive, doesn't know how to take a backward step, big puncher, got punch power in all his shots, so yeah, it's taking bits from that fight. But I've improved a lot since then as well, and I think you've got to be smart in there.

“There’s no point in me just standing and trading with him and hoping I come out on top, because that gives him a much bigger chance of winning. But I'm also not going to be running the whole fight, and just looking to not get hit at all, you know? It's going to happen at some point. So it's just about being in the right positions at the right time, then picking my moments.”