Chris Barnett's Resilient Return: Fighting Through Loss

It’s been over two years since the Georgia product last fought, a time filled with injuries, hurricanes, and dealing with the loss of his wife in May of 2022 while still taking care of his two kids. But Barnett isn’t one to dwell on the tough times. In fact, he may be one of the most positive folks you’ll run into, so suffice to say that he’s just happy to be back.

“It’s not that I got lazy or anything, but with everything that happened with my wife, everybody says, ‘Oh yeah, I'm fine, I'm fine, I'm fine. But I wasn't fine. I had to take the time to get to a place to where I actually was, I won't say believing in myself, but actually taking the time for that mental health, and making sure the kids were straight. My big goal is them babies. So I was just taking time out for them.”

Understandably, the loss of his wife due to encephalitis still stings, but he’s found strength in his 11-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son.

“We've been going to this company called Kate's Club, and they do grief counseling and stuff like that,” said Barnett. “And it's where kids and adults, if they've lost either a partner, mother or father, you get to go in there and you get to meet, you get to talk, and you get to be around folks that get it, because as much as people come up and be like, ‘Oh man, I know how you feel,’ and it's like, really? But my kids have definitely been the stone for me. That's supposed to be my job, but I was worried at one point because my daughter was just like, ‘Hey, you know what? You can get through this.’ And I was like, I’m supposed to say that to you. (Laughs) But me and my son, especially for that first couple months, we were just sap suckers, man. It was just a weird wave, and I feel like she (my wife) is still projecting through my daughter to us. That makes it easier to move forward how we have been. I asked her straight up, ‘How do you do that?’ She was like, ‘All I can do is think of all the positive things me and mommy did.’”