Chiesa vs Magny: Fight By Fight Preview

LERONE MURPHY VS. DOUGLAS SILVA DE ANDRADE

British featherweight Lerone Murphy looks to secure his second straight UFC victory and maintain his unbeaten record as he steps in opposite Brazilian veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade on the main card of this week’s mid-week show.

The 29-year-old Manchester native impressed in his promotional debut at UFC 242, battling Zubaira Tukhugov to a draw before returning to Abu Dhabi and collecting a first-round stoppage win over Ricardo Ramos in July to register his first victory inside the Octagon. Back on Fight Island for a third straight bout, “The Miracle” looks to build on his 9-0-1 record as he locks horns with another tough and dangerous Brazilian in Silva de Andrade.

Silva de Andrade certainly has an edge in experience in this one, as Wednesday’s meeting with Murphy will be his eighth UFC appearance and the 31st fight of his career. He returned to featherweight following a 3-2 stay at bantamweight by registering a unanimous decision win over Renan Barao towards the end of 2019 and will look to secure his third win in four starts while bouncing the Brit from the ranks of the unbeaten at the same time.

Murphy has quietly shown a ton of potential and looks like someone to watch in the talent-rich featherweight division. While this isn’t the kind of high-profile assignment that usually draws a ton of eyeballs, it’s the type of quality pairing that should tell critics and observers a lot more about where he fits in the 145-pound ranks, and a strong showing against Silva could potentially catapult the streaking Manchester Top Team representative into a much bigger matchup next time out.

OMARI AKHMEDOV VS. TOM BREESE

Originally scheduled to take place on last weekend’s debut event, middleweights Omari Akhmedov and Tom Breese were shuffled back to this card at the beginning of last week, making Saturday’s loss Wednesday’s gain.

Akhmedov parlayed a six-fight unbeaten streak into the biggest opportunity of his career in 2020 — a showdown with former middleweight champ Chris Weidman. Though he landed on the wrong side of the results, it was the kind of performance that solidified the 33-year-old as a tough out in the lower third of the Top 15 and a dangerous potential foe for anyone looking to work their way into the middleweight rankings.

Breese made his first appearance in nearly two years in February, but ran into a driven Brendan Allen, resulting in the first stoppage loss of his career. But the Birmingham native returned to the Octagon in October and showed why he was once considered one of the top prospects in the sport, bouncing KB Bhullar from the ranks of the unbeaten with swift, powerful strikes in less than two minutes.

As previously mentioned, the 185-pound weight class has been a sea of constant change over the last couple years and Breese has a chance to take a major step forward with a second consecutive victory this weekend. But Akhmedov is a savvy, seasoned hand with designs on getting back into the win column and restarting his own climb towards contention.