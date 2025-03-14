Chidi Njokuani Is Hitting His Groove

One year ago, after suffering three losses on the spin in 2023, Njokuani ended a six-year run at middleweight when he made the move back down to welterweight.

It was a decision that has already borne fruit, with “Bang Bang” notching back-to-back victories over Rhys McKee and Jared Gooden in 2024 to establish himself at 170 pounds.

Looking back at that period of his career, going through that run of defeats, then making a change and turning his form around, Njokuani said that it was a valuable, and welcome, experience.