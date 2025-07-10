Chidi Njokuani | Finding A New Home At Welterweight

After 10 fights at middleweight, dating back to 2017, Njokuani decided to move back down to welterweight in hopes of finding the same success he had in his first two Octagon appearances.

It’s safe to say he’s done exactly that. Njokuani has secured a victory in each of his last three outings, with decision wins over Rhys McKee and Jared Gooden, followed by a second-round stoppage win over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in March.

While the performances continue to improve in the new weight division, there’s still one inconsistent piece that Njokuani is keen on ironing out to get the most out of this transition: the weight cut. At 6-foot-3, making 171 pounds is no easy task. And while he’s hit the mark before, Njokuani hopes that with the guidance of his new nutritionist, those struggles will finally be behind him.

“This was far from seamless,” Njokuani said of making the transition to 170 pounds. “Getting the weight down, it’s a process in itself. It all works out. I’ve fought at 170 before and now I have a dietician. It’s a lot easier now with help. I just do what they tell me to do.”