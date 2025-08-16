Prelim Results | UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

UFC returns to Chicago with a blockbuster middleweight championship bout that will see 185-pound king Dricus Du Plessis defend his title against undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev. Also, exciting middleweight strikers collide as No. 9 ranked contender Jared Cannonier faces Michael ‘Venom’ Page.
UFC 319: DU PLESSIS vs CHIMAEV takes place Saturday, August 16 at United Center with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN (joined in progress at 7pm ET), ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
This page will be updated live throughout the night with full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.
Alexander Hernandez defeats Chase Hooper by TKO (strikes) at 4:58 of Round 1
Alexander Hernandez picked up his third straight victory just before the buzzer to end the opening round, dropping Chase Hooper with a sharp right hand.
The bout between the ascending lightweights was competitive right through to the finishing sequence, which began with Hernandez landing a piston-like right down the pipe just as the 10-second clacker sounded. As Hooper spun tor the ground, Hernandez pounced, driving home follow-ups that forced the stoppage.
Hernandez has now won four straight when competing at 155-pounds, with his setback each coming at featherweight. “The Great Ape” is putting things together and continuing to mature into the best version of himself inside the Octagon.
Drakkar Klose defeats Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Drakkar Klose collected one of the biggest wins of his lengthy UFC career on Saturday, out-working fellow veteran Edson Barboza in an entertaining and competitive three-round tussle.
Throughout the contest, the impact of Klose’s strikes stood out, both in the way they landed and the way they lumped up the Brazilian. As always, Barboza flashed his speed and diverse array of attacks, but Klose did well to deal with everything coming his way and land the more telling blows time and again.
All three judges scored the fight in favor of Klose, who advanced to 9-3 in the UFC with the victory and once again avoided suffering a second consecutive defeat. The MMA Lab product remains a fixture on the doorstep of the Top 15, and could garner an opportunity to face someone with a number next to their name next time out.
Karine Silva defeats Dione Barbosa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Several years after meeting on the Brazilian regional circuit, Karine Silva and Dione Barbosa ran it back inside the Octagon at UFC 319.
Barbosa was the more effective fighter in the first, dictating the terms of engagement both standing and on the canvas. The second was closer, with Silva having positive moments early and threatening with a submission from her back before Barbosa closed out the round in top position once again. In the third, Silva pressed and found success, chasing a couple different submission attempts, only for Barbosa to reverse her way into the guard and close things out on top.
When the scorecards were collected and totalled it was Silva that came out ahead, earning a measure of revenge after losing to Barbosa in their first meeting. It’s a good bounce-back win for the Dana White’s Contender Series alum, who advanced to 5-1 inside the Octagon while collecting her first win since joining forces with the Fighting Nerds.
Joseph Morales defeats Alibi Idiris by submission (triangle choke) at 3:04 of Round 2
Joseph Morales joined the ranks of Ultimate Fighter winners on Saturday, claiming victory in the flyweight tournament with a second-round submission win over Alibi Idiris.
The UFC alum was locked in from the jump, patiently working to get Idiris to the canvas in the first, where he eventually advanced to the back and finished the round with a rear-naked choke locked in. As the second began, he again took the fight to Idiris, ultimately getting him to the ground again, locking in a triangle choke and securing the tap.
The 30-year-old veteran went 1-2 in his first UFC stint, including a loss to future champ Deiveson Figueiredo. Now, he’s back in the UFC and The Ultimate Fighter.
Jéssica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez
- Former strawweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender Jéssica Andrade (26-14, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) collides with No. 11 ranked Loopy Godinez (13-5, fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada by way of Aguascalientes, Mexico)
Gerald Meerschaert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Grappling specialist Gerald Meerschaert (37-19, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI) searches for his 30th submission win when he faces Michal Oleksiejczuk (20-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Barki, Poland)
Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric Nolan
- In the featured prelim, Baisangur Susurkaev (9-0, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Chechnya, Russia) makes his UFC debut just four days after earning a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series against fellow newcomer Eric Nolan (8-3, fighting out of Edison, NJ)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, live from United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 16, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.