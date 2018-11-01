Chiasson Surprised Herself With Run to TUF Finale

She moved fast all right, defeating UFC vet Larissa Pacheco and Invicta FC vet Leah Letson in succession to earn her spot in the final.

“I surprised myself,” Chiasson admits. “My coaches and my friends and family always told me that I’m really gonna go somewhere with this, but it (being on TUF) was more of a self-serving type of thing. It definitely boosted my confidence.”

Chiasson also made a name for herself in a short time on the show, not just for her fighting skill, but for her intensity.

“That’s just me and the way I’ve always been,” she said. “I’m super competitive, and especially in sports, I’ve always been a very serious person. But fighting has been so much different for me. I’ve never stuck to anything in sports like I have with fighting. When I’m in training, it’s something inside and I can’t help it. I just feel so alive when I do it and I just love it so much.”

So it sounds like TUF was a life-altering experience for Chiasson. And it was. That doesn’t mean it was all roses for her.

“The things that I went through in there, it was not fun at all,” she said. “The weight cuts, being secluded and not being able to do anything or go anywhere. To be able to go through it again and build up my mental strength, I think I would do it again just to build that because I definitely came out of the house so much stronger mentally than before. But it was not fun and I don’t know if I could do it again.”

Well, she doesn’t have to, because Friday’s match will Kianzad will be the first of what most believe will be many trips to the Octagon. And while she gives up the experience edge to her opponent, her size and talent make it a much more level playing field. As for her now trademark intensity, expect to see that as well, even though the two are friends.