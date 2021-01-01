Cheyanne Buys Is Following Her Heart

The 25-year-old was able to make a statement and prove her worth in her unanimous decision victory over Hilarie Rose last August on the Contender Series, leading to her big break: a chance to fight in the UFC.

With contract finally in hand, Buys was ready to embark on a journey she describes to be “everything I’ve dreamed for, everything I know.” But she wouldn't be doing it alone, as her husband JP subsequently earned his own UFC contract on Contender Series just three months later.

Buys has said that “all I’ve ever known is fighting,” so it’s no surprise that the sport has given her more than just experience and success, but also a life partner.

A bit of fortuity and a surprisingly small world brought the two together, and they haven’t spent a day apart since they met.

“When you really follow your heart, some great things come out of it,” Cheyanne said, speaking from experience that extends far beyond her marriage. “Now I have a very loving husband and a best friend out of it, too.”

Both JP and Cheyanne credit each other for their surging performances on the professional stage, spending the past two years living, learning and training together in various parts of the world.

“He changed my life. When I found him, I was 1-1 and he was 4-2, and since then I’ve gone on a tear. I’ve won four fights straight,” Cheyanne said. “I have the best training partner there is. We’re similar in size, but we’re complete opposites. We’re both well-rounded in everything but I definitely favor the striking side and he definitely favors the wrestling side and that’s something we were able to help each other with and give each other pointers.”