Cheyanne Buys Always Ready To Put On A Show

For fight fans wondering what to expect from Cheyanne Buys on this season of Dana White’s Contender Series, here’s a little tidbit of what to look forward to, as “The Warrior Princess” may have a little bit of Diaz to her game.

There’s a certain swagger about a person who, beyond the martial arts aspect of the sport, just likes to fight. The people who come to mind are Donald Cerrone, Nick and Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and now Cheyanne Buys.

Four of Buys’ amateur wins came by way of finish and so did her pro debut, but there’s something about going the distance that Buys, unlike most, enjoys. While the capability to finish is there, there’s something about her own fight style Buys just can’t seem to get enough of.

“I don’t have the most finishes, but what I do have is an exciting fight style,” Buys said. “If you do watch my fights, you’ll see that I can grapple, I can strike, I can wrestle but the thing is, I’m going to expose my opponent’s weakness. I bring the heat there. I like to hit; I like to just be mean but, at the same time, I do like to fight for 15 minutes.”

Buys feels that preferring to go the distance has hindered her full potential and while she’s not paid by the hour, Buys does anything necessary to keep the crowd into the fights.

“I’m always having so much fun in my fights,” Buys said. “I get the crowd hyped, I talk to the crowd, I’ll talk to promoters. I’ll laugh, I’ll smile. I like to entertain. People pay to come watch so I want people to pay to watch me.”

Nine times out of ten, a fighter will swear they’re there to put on a show for the fans but inadvertently fight not to lose. When you’re putting yourself out there enough to engage with the promoter or fans, you’re fighting at a completely different level.