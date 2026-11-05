Chev Clarke Is Ready For This Inevitable Rematch

“My biggest takeaway was the crowd and the atmosphere,” he said.“The reaction to it was my biggest takeaway. In the fight, in terms of coming back from adversity – I’ve been doing that since I was like a baby, so nothing new learned there about myself. But to see people's reaction to what can happen when things don't go your way, and then a full-circle moment. That was pretty cool.”

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Now Clarke has a date with the man he defeated in the elite national finals to win an ABA title in the UK during his amateur days.

“What I remember most about that one is all the people that traveled to Liverpool to come and support me,” he said. “Of course, the fight was really good. A really good fight. Again, there was a lot of adversity for that because, really and truly Chev Clarke wasn't supposed to be in the final, or anywhere close to the final. But I have a habit of being a pain in the arse… So yeah, it was a good, good moment in my time, and that moment seemed to handily change the trajectory of my life. Because then I went on to represent Team GB, and what people don't seem to speak about was that Chris had the opportunity to try out for Team GB. He tried out at the same time I tried out. I wasn't just given it. He tried out, and there was the last three of us. It was me, Chris, and a kid called Scott Forrest. Me and Scott Forrest made it, and he didn't.

“So it wasn't a thing of like, ‘Oh, Chev won the national championships and then got given a golden spoon to go to the Olympics.’ No, I earned it”