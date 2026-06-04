Chev Clarke | Get Ready For Fireworks | Zuffa Boxing 07

Zuffa Boxing is the place to be if you’re a cruiserweight, so England’s Chev Clarke has made the jump and is ready to make a big first impression on his promotional debut.
"C4” will step through the ropes at Bournemouth International Centre on Saturday to take on fellow Brit Jack Massey in the co-main event of Zuffa Boxing 07. It’s the opportunity for the Gravesend-based fighter to make a big first impression as he fights on a new stage for the first time.
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"If you want to be the best, you've got to fight the best, and all the cruiserweights are over here, so I’ll put myself over there and show what I can do,” he said.
“We're here now, it starts on Saturday, and I’ve just got to deliver.”
Clarke first made his name in the amateur ranks, where he won the English National Championships before capturing European silver and Commonwealth Games bronze. He then went on to represent Team GB in the 2020 Olympic Games.
Since turning pro relatively late at the age of 31, Clarke has wasted no time in climbing the cruiserweight ladder. The Jamaican-born boxer raced to 10-0 in the space of just two and a half years, collecting international and British titles along the way, before back-to-back decision losses pumped the brakes on his momentum.
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A December 2025 outing in Stockton, California, saw him bounce back to winning ways, and now Clarke is ready to showcase his best self on the big stage. Despite the setbacks of those two decision losses, Clarke has kept his self-confidence and remains bullish on his prospects heading into his Zuffa Boxing career.
“I see myself at the top,” he said.
“I've had a little hiccup, and you know people will judge you on that, because we are in the light, I suppose. But it's a part of the package, and every opportunity you get, you gotta come out and show why you think you're the best, and prove it. So that's what I'm here to do.
“The difference between an athlete or anybody in the spotlight is our flaws get shown, you know? The guy going to work every day, they make mistakes, but those mistakes are not shown … those are not highlighted, and it's not in the spotlight, so it's a little bit more pressure (for me), I suppose. But pressure is a privilege. Pressure is not being able to provide for your family – that's pressure.”
Clarke faces off against fellow Englishman Jack Massey, who has already shared the ring with Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia in a losing effort for a world title back in 2024. Since then, he’s returned to winning form and looks set to provide a stern test of Clarke’s credentials on Saturday night.
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“He's another opponent, somebody that's in my way of providing for my family, making me advance and achieving what I should be achieving,” said Clarke.
"So I’ve prepared tirelessly, ticked all the boxes, and more. And, come Saturday night, the job is to be victorious, and victorious in spectacular fashion.
“All fighters bring a challenge and, as Mike Tyson says, everybody's got a plan until they get punched in the mouth. So you’ve just got to go out there and adjust on the night, execute, and deliver what you've been practicing. I could say all I want, but it comes down to (what happens) in the ring, and Saturday night you'll see.”
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With both men entering the Zuffa Boxing fray looking to make an impact in a growing cruiserweight division, the stage is set for an exciting co-main event clash at Bournemouth International Centre, with two of Britain’s best at 200 pounds set to go head-to-head.
“It's a big British fight, where we're in the top three. He's achieved some good things, I've made good progress and achieved a lot of good things in a short space of time,” said Clarke.
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"It's a firecracker ready to pop off. It's going to be good. Explosive, two big guys slinging it out, and at the end of the day, Chev Clarke comes out the winner.
“For the guys that haven't seen me in the States, I'm an explosive combination puncher. I’ve fought in the States, but if you haven't seen, make sure you tune in. Fireworks all night.”