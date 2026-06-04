Chev Clarke | Get Ready For Fireworks | Zuffa Boxing 07

Clarke first made his name in the amateur ranks, where he won the English National Championships before capturing European silver and Commonwealth Games bronze. He then went on to represent Team GB in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Since turning pro relatively late at the age of 31, Clarke has wasted no time in climbing the cruiserweight ladder. The Jamaican-born boxer raced to 10-0 in the space of just two and a half years, collecting international and British titles along the way, before back-to-back decision losses pumped the brakes on his momentum.

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A December 2025 outing in Stockton, California, saw him bounce back to winning ways, and now Clarke is ready to showcase his best self on the big stage. Despite the setbacks of those two decision losses, Clarke has kept his self-confidence and remains bullish on his prospects heading into his Zuffa Boxing career.

“I see myself at the top,” he said.

“I've had a little hiccup, and you know people will judge you on that, because we are in the light, I suppose. But it's a part of the package, and every opportunity you get, you gotta come out and show why you think you're the best, and prove it. So that's what I'm here to do.