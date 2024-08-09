Chepe Mariscal | A Natural Fighter

“I just got used to saying yes, no matter what,” said Mariscal. “Even when I was an amateur, I said yes to guys that were the day of because my fighter didn't show up or something. So I've seen a lot of the ups and downs and the crazy things, and this is the fight game, man. You have to look at it as it’s back in the day in the gladiator times. They had more gladiators in the dungeons to just throw out if the other one broke a leg or got his leg chopped off.”

Or got eaten by a lion.

“Exactly,” he laughs. “Sometimes you got to get put in the lions’ den, but I'm just a gamer for the game. That's all I do, so I might as well just be ready and on call.”