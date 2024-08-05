Chelsea Chandler Looking To Plot A Course To Contention

“I went to a karate class when I was really little; I had like a free week to try it out,” begins the Stockton, California native, who takes on Yana Santos on the main card of this weekend’s Fight Night event at the UFC APEX. “I don’t think it was a real karate gym because they put me with this boy that was about my size and they just told us to fight each other.

“I remember beating this boy up — I think he cried — and I had so much fun in class. Afterwards I told my mom that I wanted to go back, and she goes, ‘No, you’re never going back; what if someone does that to you?’”

While her sporting pursuits shifted to track and basketball during high school, a family trip to Thailand following her freshman year at the University of Miami rekindled the spark for combat sports, as the one-month stay resulted in the competitive Californian beginning to train Muay Thai and taking a couple fights.

With a fighting fire fully raging, she pressed pause on her academic pursuits for a year, returning to Thailand with her sister, where the two trained, competed and fell all the way in love with combat sports. After returning to school and graduating, Chandler returned home to Stockton, and started training at the Nick Diaz Academy, where respected veteran Leslie Smith was one of her main training partners.