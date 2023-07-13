Chelsea Chandler Knows Things Only Get Tougher From Here

After making a successful UFC debut in October 2022, she never really heard anything about another fight for a few months and joked that she felt like she had gone on a first date and never got called back. Eventually, she did get a call to fight Norma Dumont at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva, and she got right to work.

Although injuries and other hurdles delayed her debut, she wasted no time and earned a first-round TKO win over Julija Stoliarenko. On top of that, the finish was good enough to earn her a Performance of the Night bonus. Chandler hasn’t been resting on her success, though. She has much loftier goals on her mind, which means she is pushing more than ever on the mats.

“I feel like I've had to train harder,” Chandler told UFC.com. “Once you're here, it doesn't get easier. It just gets harder. Your opponents get harder. I've asked for harder opponents, so I've just had to train harder and work my butt off.”