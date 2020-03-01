Checking In With Charles Jourdain

After enjoying home games throughout his run under the TKO banner, the native of Beloeil, Quebec has happily shifted from king to conqueror since joining the UFC roster, venturing into hostile territory for each of his first two trips into the Octagon.

Performing the way he did against Green in Rochester left a sour taste in Jourdain’s mouth — not because he lost, but because of how he performed in the opening two rounds — but it also prepared him for squaring off with “The Korean Superboy” in front of a partisan crowd in Busan and helped him steady himself during those dicey moments in the opening round.

“The most important thing for me was realizing that I wouldn’t crack under pressure like I did before,” he said, reflecting on the lessons he took away from the first of his back-to-back road games in the UFC. “My mistakes against Des weren’t technical; they were about pressure and being calm in a hostile situation.

“There were a lot of scary moments in that fight,” continued Jourdain, who has earned all 10 of his professional victories by stoppage. “At one point, he had my back and was punching me against the fence and I had a little moment where everything kind of paused for five seconds in my head and I had to recalibrate and say, ‘You’re 15 hours away from home, everybody is watching you — get up and if you’re going to get beat up, at least do it while daring greatly.’”

That’s exactly what he did, and now, the emerging Canadian is ready to begin testing himself against some of the more established names in the featherweight division.

Prior to asking for money to help with his eventual move, Jourdain wished injured veteran Cub Swanson a speedy recovery, acknowledging his desire to eventually share the cage with the perennial contender once he’s back to full health.

Once he returned home to Montreal, Jourdain spent a month locked away in his room playing video games and avoiding the new “old friends” who suddenly wanted to hang out and maybe hold a couple dollars for him following his breakthrough victory in December. After that, the promising upstart and his manager, Stephane Patry, sat down and compiled a list of veteran names they would be interested in fighting and submitted them to the UFC.