Chauncey Foxworth Will Make His Presence Felt

Chauncey Foxworth is coming to UFC FIGHT PASS with an intention to do more than just win, he’s trying to put Hot Springs on the map.

Foxworth has made his rounds of the UFC FIGHT PASS promotions, and with fights under the LFA, CFFC and XFN banners, Foxworth has already made quite the impression on the sport.

He has shared the Octagon with multiple former UFC fighters and despite a nearly .500 record of 12-8, Foxworth has always shown the heart and finishing power of a true fighter ahead of his AKA main event bout.

“Honestly, not to sound cocky or arrogant or anything but I’ve been dreaming to be at the top for a long time,” Foxworth explained. “This is what’s expected. I’m not surprised. I know what I’m capable of.”

At 29 years old, Foxworth doesn’t do many things he isn’t proud of and as much as he takes pride in his fighting, he takes arguably equal pride in the state that shaped him and assures everybody that when he makes it big, everybody makes it big.

“I take pride in where I’m from,” Foxworth said. “I love Arkansas, I love my gym and I love the people here. I will say there’s no way I can be here just with myself, so I’m taking everybody with me.”

Although he is two years older than UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell, Foxworth tips his cap to the first high-profile fighter to put The Natural State on the map. While Foxworth would have still been fighting had it not been for Mitchell, a lot of others may not have been.

“Arkansas is a big MMA state now, I believe, and shout out to Bryce [Mitchell] for that,” Foxworth said. “We have a lot of gyms here in Arkansas, we have a lot of talent and have a lot of up-and-coming prospects the world hasn’t seen yet, to be honest.”