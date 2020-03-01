Chase Sherman: The Return of Vanilla Gorilla

The rise, fall and resurgence of heavyweight Chase Sherman came at an almost record setting pace. After being cut from the UFC roster in late 2018, Sherman went back to where it all started and got his career back on track.

Before his UFC debut in 2016, Sherman was wading through the world of regional MMA as a heavyweight. The road to nowhere took him all over the southern states before he finally found a home in Florida.

“It’s really hard to find regional heavyweights and Dean [Toole, CEO of Island Fights] always finds them,” Sherman explained. “They find me the fights I needed to get down there.”

Card after card of finding heavyweight fights for Island Fights powerhouse Dillon Cleckler made it easy for Toole to find people for Sherman, and before you know it, Sherman was 3-1 in Island Fights, 9-1 overall and the UFC was knocking on the door. Ready or not, Sherman was answering.

Sherman amassed seven fights in two years in the Octagon and while the Cerrone-like approach of high output and taking short notice fights is exactly what fans want to see, his 2-5 record in the Octagon had earned him a walk out the door.