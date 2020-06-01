Chase Hooper Wants To Show Improvement

The first time he came onto the UFC’s radar was during his impressive win on season two of Dana White’s Contender Series. At just 18 years old, “The Dream” caught Dana White’s attention and was awarded a developmental contract.

That meant that Hooper received UFC support while still gaining experience on the regional scene and after getting four more fights under his belt, Hooper made his UFC debut on the UFC 245 card in December 2019. That week, Hooper had his “Welcome to the UFC” moment.

Order UFC 256

“The coolest thing for me was literally one of those welcome to the UFC moments. It was the ceremonial weigh-ins at UFC 245 and Dana White shook my hand and said, “Hey, welcome to the big show, kid” and it was like ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m doing right now,’” Hooper told UFC.com. “Then the famous locker room speeches where he motivates you to put on a good show. It was definitely the coolest moment of my career so far.”

White’s speech must hit home because Hooper would go on to defeat Daniel Teymur by TKO in the first round. The win solidified that Hooper wasn’t just a feel-good story and that he deserved to be competing at MMA’s highest level.