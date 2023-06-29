Chase Hooper Previews Fight Pass Invitational 4 | UFC FIGHT PASS

“I’m taking Craig Jones all day. I’m a big B-Team guy, and it’s hard not to root for that accent,” Hooper laughed.

Also on the card, in the co-main event slot, is an intriguing matchup between former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and number seven ranked light heavyweight Anthony Smith.

When the two met in the Octagon in 2020, Teixeira won via fifth-round TKO, but Hooper thinks this result gives a mental edge to Smith.

“I think it might work against Glover. He already beat him in MMA, so he might be coming in more friendly and having fun, whereas Anthony Smith might still have something to prove,” Hooper said.

Despite awarding the mental edge to Smith, Hooper is riding with Teixeira to get his hand raised.

“I’m going to take Glover,” he said. “Obviously, MMA is not a direct correlation to BJJ, but I just think that Glover’s jiu jitsu is elite. He’s still got it. Their fight was brutal, he just kind of manhandled him, so I got to give it to Glover.”

Watch The UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 Live June 29

FPI four also features an eight-man, absolute tournament with a grand prize of $30,000.

The tournament features some of the sport’s biggest names, such as Nicky Rod, “Big” Dan Manasoiu, Haisam Rida and more, and Hooper’s made his pick to win it all.

“I’m going to take Big Dan because he followed me on Instagram the other day.” Hooper said.

That’s some logic, and honestly, you have to respect it.

So, for those keeping track, Hooper’s going with Jones, Teixeira, and Big Dan. See if his predictions come to fruition Thursday night at the FIGHT PASS Invitational 4!