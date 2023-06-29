Chase Hooper Previews Fight Pass Invitational 4 | UFC FIGHT PASS

International Fight Week
When you think about the most talented BJJ artists in MMA, don’t overlook Chase Hooper. Sure, you have your wizards like Charles Oliveira, Brian Ortega, and so on, but at just 23 years old, Hooper’s game is trending to be on par with all these stars.
“The Dream’s” resume speaks for itself. He’s competed twice on the Fury Pro Grappling mats, including a calf slicer victory over Clay Guida, nearly half of his wins have come via submission, and he’s even executed a rare heel hook finish inside the Octagon. So, when it comes to events like the FIGHT PASS Invitational, which specialize in blurring the lines between submission grappling and MMA, few have better insight than Hooper.
Specifically, the presence of elite BJJ competitor Craig Jones in the card’s main event has grabbed Hooper’s attention. Jones has made a splash in the MMA world working with champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, and Hooper clearly identifies the benefit of working with such a decorated competitor.
“I think having Craig Jones is super beneficial for all these MMA guys,” Hooper said. “It seems like jiu jitsu is ever evolving, and you see guys go through phases, so it’s nice for fighters to have access to the most up-to-date techniques and info and figure out what works.”
When it comes to training with someone like Jones, there’s a distinguished difference from working with even the best coaches. In Jones, you have someone who’s actively using his teachings at the highest level, maximizing the utilization of what he tells other athletes.
“It also helps them to have a guy where they can literally watch him put the stuff he’s teaching them into action on the mat,” Hooper said. “It’s good for them to be able to know that this guy is also pushing the limits, he’s competing, he’s putting his money where his mouth is.”
Given his high praise for Jones, it’s no surprise that Hooper is picking him to win his match against Felipe Pena at the FIGHT PASS Invitational 4.
“I’m taking Craig Jones all day. I’m a big B-Team guy, and it’s hard not to root for that accent,” Hooper laughed.
Also on the card, in the co-main event slot, is an intriguing matchup between former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and number seven ranked light heavyweight Anthony Smith.
When the two met in the Octagon in 2020, Teixeira won via fifth-round TKO, but Hooper thinks this result gives a mental edge to Smith.
“I think it might work against Glover. He already beat him in MMA, so he might be coming in more friendly and having fun, whereas Anthony Smith might still have something to prove,” Hooper said.
Despite awarding the mental edge to Smith, Hooper is riding with Teixeira to get his hand raised.
“I’m going to take Glover,” he said. “Obviously, MMA is not a direct correlation to BJJ, but I just think that Glover’s jiu jitsu is elite. He’s still got it. Their fight was brutal, he just kind of manhandled him, so I got to give it to Glover.”
FPI four also features an eight-man, absolute tournament with a grand prize of $30,000.
The tournament features some of the sport’s biggest names, such as Nicky Rod, “Big” Dan Manasoiu, Haisam Rida and more, and Hooper’s made his pick to win it all.
“I’m going to take Big Dan because he followed me on Instagram the other day.” Hooper said.
That’s some logic, and honestly, you have to respect it.
So, for those keeping track, Hooper’s going with Jones, Teixeira, and Big Dan. See if his predictions come to fruition Thursday night at the FIGHT PASS Invitational 4!