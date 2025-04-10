Chase Hooper | New-Found Confidence

“The jiu-jitsu is what got me here anyways and helped me stick around,” Hooper states, “You see some of these grapplers that come in and are like, ‘Now I’m trying to knock guys out.’ Do that if it happens, but you still have this fallback of this great skillset, and that’s been my emphasis for this camp, and all of them, really. I’m just keeping an emphasis on what got you to the dance.”

This is the evolution of Hooper that many have been asking for and he is turning into the UFC veteran that understands that he has to double down on what works and mitigate risks in the Octagon. The 20-year-old Hooper and 25-year-old Hooper are two completely different fighters. With upgraded confidence and the experience he lacked prior, this new and improved Hooper is ready for all the smoke in the lightweight division.

RELATED: Jim Miller Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way

“I am not going in there to have a kickboxing fight with Jim Miller, I am going to grapple him up; he knows that,” Hooper begins, “I think the nice thing is that I don’t imagine he will have crazy respect for my grappling.”

Hooper states that he will, “Try not to lose, that’s my main goal.” If this were Hooper’s first fight at lightweight, this fight may have some recency bias in who may win, but Hooper has all the tools to prove that he deserves to be here.