Chase Hooper | New-Found Confidence

It has been over five years since Chase Hooper debuted in the Octagon. At just 20 years old, Hooper was always subject to critique. Whether it was fans or pundits, there was always something to point out against Hooper. The fact was that Hooper was a very young fighter that lacked experience.
Coming in as a jiu-jitsu specialist, the biggest concern was how Hooper intended to mix his style to fit the MMA world. In his first six fights, Hooper came in as a featherweight and compiled a 3-3 record. The silver lining was that each of his wins were finishes.
UFC 314 COUNTDOWN: Volkanovski vs Lopes | Chandler vs Pimblett | Full Episode
Unfortunately, the last loss of that run came via TKO in the first round. Something had to change. This change came in the form of moving up to lightweight.
“I feel like fighting at 155 has been a huge help,” Hooper states, “I am able to have more muscle on my frame.”
Cutting weight is no joke and Hooper seems to have found success in his journey to lightweight with three straight wins, all by submission.
“I feel normal, which is a good thing,” Hooper confesses, “I think it lets me train a lot healthier.”
UFC 314 INTERVIEWS: Alexander Volkanovski | Diego Lopes | Yair Rodriguez | Patricio Pitbull | Michael Chandler | Paddy Pimblett
Coming into the UFC at a young age and not fully matured, it was almost a given that Hooper would move up weight classes. Now, at 25 years old, Hooper is entering his prime at the perfect time. With a win over veteran Clay Guida in the first round via submission his last time out, Hooper faces a similar test. This time it will be the always dangerous Jim Miller.
When asked about the task at hand, Hooper stated, “It’s a huge opportunity to put a feather in my cap against a veteran and prove I’m ready to move my way up the division.”
Miller is also coming off a first-round submission victory and Hooper has a very big test to identify whether he is ready for the best the lightweight division has to offer.
Miller will be entering his 46th UFC fight against Hooper and with all those fights, Hooper thinks it may work in his favor,
Your Complete UFC 314 Fight Week Guide
“The nice part is having so much footage. I try not to overwatch it, but I feel like there are some pieces in there that we can pick from each of these fights that have worked well for other guys.”
Some may argue that even though there is a lot of film of Miller, he has the experience that Hooper does not in the lightweight division. This is true, but Hooper is grounded, and he understands how to fight each fight separately.
“The jiu-jitsu is what got me here anyways and helped me stick around,” Hooper states, “You see some of these grapplers that come in and are like, ‘Now I’m trying to knock guys out.’ Do that if it happens, but you still have this fallback of this great skillset, and that’s been my emphasis for this camp, and all of them, really. I’m just keeping an emphasis on what got you to the dance.”
This is the evolution of Hooper that many have been asking for and he is turning into the UFC veteran that understands that he has to double down on what works and mitigate risks in the Octagon. The 20-year-old Hooper and 25-year-old Hooper are two completely different fighters. With upgraded confidence and the experience he lacked prior, this new and improved Hooper is ready for all the smoke in the lightweight division.
RELATED: Jim Miller Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way
“I am not going in there to have a kickboxing fight with Jim Miller, I am going to grapple him up; he knows that,” Hooper begins, “I think the nice thing is that I don’t imagine he will have crazy respect for my grappling.”
Hooper states that he will, “Try not to lose, that’s my main goal.” If this were Hooper’s first fight at lightweight, this fight may have some recency bias in who may win, but Hooper has all the tools to prove that he deserves to be here.
The skills were always there since his debut, but his last three fights after moving up to 155 pounds can be attributed to his growing confidence.
“Just knowing I belong here; I am one of the best in the world and I am here to prove it. That confidence helps me let it all go in the cage and not feeling scared anymore of what will happen,” Hooper tells UFC.com, “I will be there regardless, and I get to go home the next day. If you lose, you’ll still live to fight another day”
A win against Jim Miller would send shockwaves through the lightweight division. This would officially put Chase Hooper in the eyes of lurking lightweights and Hooper knows this.
“It’s a huge win and I think it gets me right outside the top 15. I am definitely not looking past Jim, but I think it definitely boosts me up to getting close to that number next to my name.”
Adversity is never something that Hooper runs away from, but this fight can be a springboard for a potential ranked fight. Hooper was top five of all active fighters in submission average per 15 minutes at featherweight. Hooper has only gotten better with each fight. Three back-to-back submissions at lightweight just helps his case for the insane output he has on the canvas.
Hooper is riding confidence, momentum, and an unnerving ability to finish fights as he steps into the Octagon for UFC 314 this Saturday. A clash of styles and generations is set for this weekend and I wouldn’t want to miss it.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.