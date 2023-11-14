Chase Hooper: Marathon Man

“At 155 (pounds), I’m in the same weight class as these vets like Dustin Poirier, Conor (McGregor), Tony Ferguson — these guys that have 20, 30 fights; a crazy amount of professional experience at the highest level. So I’d like to stick to guys that are like myself — still gonna make some mistakes, still gonna rush in there a little — not like these vets that are gonna fight like a vet would: win on points, play the game because they know the sport so well.

“I like fighting people with as much experience as I have because I think it makes for better fights, better matchups.

“I’m trying to bide my time, move up the mountain a little slower, and make sure I’m still here for another 15 fights in the UFC,” he added. “It’s all about taking my time. This is definitely a marathon if you want to make a living off of it.”

It’s a mature, and frankly novel, perspective in a sport where many are touting their desire and readiness to not only fight for, but also win, the title in their respective weight class prior to even setting foot inside the Octagon for the first time.