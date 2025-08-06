Chase Hooper Is Not Done Evolving

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Hooper will aim to use his submission threats as he looks to continue his ascent through the lightweight division. When compared to other 155-pounders, Hooper makes his case as a potential threat. Among all-time lightweights, Hooper ranks 2nd in striking differential, 9th in strikes absorbed per minute, 8th in control time percentage, 7th in top position percentage and 4th in significant strike accuracy.

Coming into the UFC as a featherweight, Hooper faced his share of challenges that saw him with a 3-3 record through his first six fights. It must be noted that Hooper is only 25 years old and started his UFC journey at 20 years old. With someone so young in this fight game, there is always room for improvement, and Hooper has shown all those changes.

The biggest worry was that Hooper was so reliant on his submission game that he lacked proper standup, but he dismissed those claims. In his latest bout, Hooper delivered by leading the striking exchanges. Hooper landed almost double the significant strikes against Jim Miller with most coming from distance. This is the biggest change shown from Hooper compared to previous fights, where he would rely on getting the fight to the ground for most of his significant strikes. The only other fight that Hooper showed this was in his first fight at lightweight against Nick Fiore, where he had almost 100 significant strikes from distance.