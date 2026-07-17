Chase Hooper | Focused On Refining What Made Him Successful

For Hooper, the perspective has changed, even if the motivation has not.

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“I think I’m moving into middle-aged in MMA years,” Hooper said. “I’m not 30, so not quite halfway to retirement, but we’re working our way there. I still feel like I have a lot more fights left in me. It’s crazy to look back and see how far we’ve come, but I just take it fight by fight.”

Every appearance inside the Octagon has brought new lessons. After evaluating his recent performances, Hooper realized some of his biggest improvements needed to happen before fight night.