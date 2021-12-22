Chase Hooper Excited To Take On UFC Peer At Fury Pro Grappling 3

One look at Moicano’s track record and you’ll see what Hooper sees, as the Brazilian is deadly with the rear naked choke. With eight total victories by submission, Hooper has a lot of respect for Moicano’s ground game but offers one confidence-boosting wrinkle to Moicano’s resume.

“I know it’ll be a tough match,” Hooper said. “I really like the ruleset and I know Moicano is more of a traditional jiu jitsu guy so I may or may not have the advantage with the leg lock side of things, but again, he’s from a super high-level gym. He’s from American Top Team, so he’s getting high-level looks all the time. He’s coming out pretty hard I would assume. He’s got a lot of rear naked choke finishes, but these guys he’s finishing aren’t necessarily the highest-level grapplers.”

The “What if” matchup is the exact type of match that intrigues Hooper the most outside of fighting in the Octagon. He admits that even he has no idea what to expect, and as dangerous as that may be against a proven contender like Moicano, that’s what makes it so sweet at the same time.