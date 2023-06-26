Chase Hooper is Dialed into RBY’s Submission Debut | UFC FIGHT PASS

So, when it was announced that former Penn State wrestling superstar Roman Bravo-Young would be making his submission grappling debut against Alex Perez at the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 4, Hooper immediately turned his attention to the upcoming match.

During his decorated stint as a Nittany Lion, Bravo-Young was known for his flashy and unpredictable style on the mat, and Hooper views this type of game as a breath of fresh air in the jiu-jitsu world.

“It is kind of ironic that the higher level you go in jiu jitsu, generally the less scrambling there is and the more boring the match becomes,” Hooper said. “To have a guy coming from the sport of wrestling, where it is more focused on scrambling and bringing that intensity, it is going to be fun to watch.”

Stylistically, Hooper is intrigued at the concept of a national champion college wrestler dipping his toe into the pool of submission grappling. A fan of the more scramble-heavy, high-flying types of matches, Chase sees Bravo-Young’s game perfectly aligning with the type of grappling Hooper is fond of.