Chase Hooper’s Age Is Just A Number

He feels the work he’s put into developing his game and the success he’s had in the UFC have begun to change the narrative people have assigned to him since that night on DWCS.

“Now I’m older, I’m not the young guy anymore, but I’m starting to be taken a little more seriously,” Hooper told UFC.com. “Now I’m putting these legitimate wins in, getting good performances, showing that I’m improving, and showing that I’m not just the young guy in the UFC.”

“I’m a legitimate fighter now. I’m another guy on the roster and somebody with potential in terms of moving up.”

Hooper can’t blame people for viewing him as “the young guy” throughout his UFC tenure – he felt the same way about himself. He struggled with some thoughts of imposter syndrome and wondered if he truly belonged fighting with the best in the world. But by sticking it out through the rough patches as he added to his skill set, he feels like he’s grown into a true UFC fighter.

And he’s ready to put that excuse and thought to bed for good.