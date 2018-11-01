Skelly VS Dawson Rebooked for UFC Norfolk

After their featherweight bout was scratched for UFC 246, Chas Skelly and Grant Dawson have rescheduled their match-up for UFC Norfolk on February 29.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Jan. 22, 2020
Originally scheduled for last weekend's UFC 246 card in Las Vegas, the featherweight bout between Chas Skelly and Grant Dawson has now landed in Norfolk, Virginia, adding another intriguing matchup to the UFC Fight Night card at Chartway Arena on February 29.
In the UFC Fight Night main event, which airs live on ESPN+, Joseph Benavidez faces Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant UFC flyweight championship.