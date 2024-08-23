Charron Praises UFC Matchmakers’ ‘Excellent Job’ | UFC FIGHT PASS

Announcements
For all the fans out there complaining of fights falling through or dodgy fighters, King of the Dot’s Corey Charron will loudly tell you that being a fight fan can be a whole lot better than being a battle rap fan.
Lifelong MMA fan and battle rap mainstay Charron has spent almost equal time following both, and explains there’s more parallels than you’d expect. While he doesn’t speak on how an MMA fight is booked, even the matchmaking process seems similar to the fight game.
“Essentially they’ll call you and say they’re doing an event and confirm if the date works for you and if that does, they’ll usually have an opponent in mind and they’ll try to sell you on it,” Charron explained. “‘He said this in this battle, and he tweeted this in 2021’ and they’ll have a storyline and they’ll try to sell you on the battle. Either you accept it or say you’re not interested in that battle and ask for other opponents.”
One gigantic similarity both fanbases agree on is that there are few things worse than a competitor ducking competition. As bad as it feels sometimes as a fight fan, Charron sternly asserts that compared to battle rap, fight fans are flat out spoiled.
“Battle rap 100% has more ducking,” Charron explained. “I’m not in the inner circle of MMA so I don’t know what goes on behind the scenes, but I would guess that 80%-90% of the time the matchups that should happen, happen in the UFC. Dana and the matchmakers do an excellent job of making things happen. There’s obviously some super fights that they couldn’t make happen, like GSP vs Anderson at one point would’ve been an amazing matchup, but I think the UFC does an amazing job at putting together basically every fight the fans want to see. In battle rap, it’s a lot of politics. People are scared.”
And that’s what the Wild N’ Out star is practicing. However, when it comes to the battle he’s salivating for, the one that just doesn’t seem to come together, he’s got some skin in the game.
“The most anticipated battle I’ve ever had was Pat Stay, so that took a while to set up, but that eventually did happen when Drake put some money together and had it as a main event,” Charron said. “Since then, which we’re looking at nine years ago, my most requested matchup by far has been Dizaster.”
And Charron is taking the gloves off.
“He is openly ducking,” Charron explained. “He’ll take battles that are smaller names, not as good, he’ll randomly say things like, ‘I’ll battle Charron on six days’ notice at this event!’ Clearly not giving me enough time to prepare for it and he could be preparing for it. He’s pretty much done every trick to get out of it.”
To lay out the frustration even further, Charron gives the fans a direct MMA comparison, and with a frustrated laugh, he shows fight fans that things could be much worse than Jon Jones fighting a guy he’s been tied to for years in Stipe Miocic before diving into another opponent.
“He’s battling guys who barely speak English,” Charron explained. “It’d literally be like if Jon Jones, instead of fighting Aspinall, was just going in people’s backyards with fans and having exhibition scraps and putting them on YouTube. These aren’t real battles, nothing bad can happen from these, he’s not even really competing against professionals.”
Charron continues to hope for the best but expect the worst with Dizaster. In the meantime, he plans on delivering a generational tear that will make the matchup undeniable.
With Dizaster in the back of his mind ,he’ll continue leaving battle rap fans buzzing after every performance, and next up is King of the Dot Massacre 6.
“I still treat every battle like it’s my last battle and give 100% to it,” Charron explained. “If Dizaster ever wants to do the battle, I know that it will be one of those ones that shakes the internet in the battle rap realm like if Jones vs Aspinall got booked. It’d be quite interesting for the scene. Until then, I can just compete at a high level for the fans, and if he’s ever up for it, I’m down to make it happen.”
