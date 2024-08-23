Charron Praises UFC Matchmakers’ ‘Excellent Job’ | UFC FIGHT PASS

One gigantic similarity both fanbases agree on is that there are few things worse than a competitor ducking competition. As bad as it feels sometimes as a fight fan, Charron sternly asserts that compared to battle rap, fight fans are flat out spoiled.



“Battle rap 100% has more ducking,” Charron explained. “I’m not in the inner circle of MMA so I don’t know what goes on behind the scenes, but I would guess that 80%-90% of the time the matchups that should happen, happen in the UFC. Dana and the matchmakers do an excellent job of making things happen. There’s obviously some super fights that they couldn’t make happen, like GSP vs Anderson at one point would’ve been an amazing matchup, but I think the UFC does an amazing job at putting together basically every fight the fans want to see. In battle rap, it’s a lot of politics. People are scared.”



So, in other words, have patience.

And that’s what the Wild N’ Out star is practicing. However, when it comes to the battle he’s salivating for, the one that just doesn’t seem to come together, he’s got some skin in the game.



“The most anticipated battle I’ve ever had was Pat Stay, so that took a while to set up, but that eventually did happen when Drake put some money together and had it as a main event,” Charron said. “Since then, which we’re looking at nine years ago, my most requested matchup by far has been Dizaster.”



And Charron is taking the gloves off.



“He is openly ducking,” Charron explained. “He’ll take battles that are smaller names, not as good, he’ll randomly say things like, ‘I’ll battle Charron on six days’ notice at this event!’ Clearly not giving me enough time to prepare for it and he could be preparing for it. He’s pretty much done every trick to get out of it.”