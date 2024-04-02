Charlie Campbell Dreamed Of These Moments

“When you expect something of yourself and really believe you’ve capable of something, you envision yourself accomplishing something, why should you be surprised when you achieve it?” he said when asked about the win and how it sits with him six months later, as he prepares to make his sophomore appearance on Saturday night against Trevor Peek. “If you have a doubt in your mind and then you achieve something, you’ll be surprised, but in my case, I always knew I was capable; that’s the way I prepare myself and my mind.

“That’s why I wasn’t as emotional as I could have been because when I finished the fight; I was like, ‘Yeah, this is what I knew I was capable of doing; this is what I knew I could do.’”

At his post-fight media availability, Campbell gave the assembled reporters an easy headline to run with when he declared that he’s “the best in the world” — a bold statement for someone coming off their first UFC victory and sporting an 8-2 record overall as a professional.

Plenty would hear the comment or read the comment and dismiss it instantly, scoffing at some newcomer declaring himself the best fighter in one of the toughest divisions in the sport after stopping a 36-year-old that had lost his one and only previous UFC appearance six years earlier.

But the truth of the matter is that no one has to believe it besides Campbell, and each time he makes the walk to the Octagon is a chance to show everyone watching why he feels the way he does.

“It’s how I speak to myself throughout the day,” he said when asked about his headline-making comment. “I stay humble in the gym and make sure I’m continuing to learn; I’m not complacent with my skill set. The things I’m already good at, I want to be great at them. The things I’m not good at, I want to be great at them as well, and even after wins, I’m back to the drawing board on specific moments where I can get better.

"That attitude is why I believe what I believe — people get to a certain age and maybe the learning stops, but I’m very athletic, I’m very fast, I’m physically strong, I’m very smart, I’m one step ahead. I’ve experienced so much in my martial arts career that I bring with me into every single fight.

“Anyone can beat anybody — I’ve learned that myself — and I have all the physical attributes,” he added. “I have the mental side down, and I’m very in control of my emotions. You put it all together and that’s what makes me the best.”

Saturday night in Las Vegas, Campbell gets another opportunity to prove himself when he squares off with Peek, a fan favorite because of his “meet me at the bike rack” style of fighting and the chaos it invariably produces.