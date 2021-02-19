Charles Rosa Is Shaped By Loyalty

It didn’t matter that he was fighting a top ten contender on five days’ notice in Stockholm, Sweden. Peabody, Massachusetts’ Rosa had that New England swagger and nothing he had seen in his previous nine fights forced him to alter his outlook.

“I thought I was going straight to the world championship,” Rosa said.

Siver had other plans for “Boston Strong,” as he won a close, but unanimous, decision over the newcomer, who did earn a Fight of the Night bonus for his efforts while also realizing that he still had some holes to fill in his game.

“I was debuting against a top ten guy, and that first fight, it didn't go my way, but I proved I have everything except a little more skill that I needed,” said Rosa, who knew that adding tools to his toolbox was doable. The rest, the intangibles that only show up in a tough fight, he couldn’t learn those attributes. He already had them.

“I always had the toughness, that's something I feel like I'm born with,” he said. “I have the heart of a fighter and was taught to never give up my dad. My uncle, Tom "The Bomb" Rosa was a local New England Toughman champion, my grandfather Dominick Rosa was a Navy boxing champion. So I knew it was in my blood and in my DNA.”