Charles Rosa Ready For The Ride

When Lucas Rosa, a graduate of Wheaton College with a double major in creative writing and philosophy, made his amateur MMA debut earlier this year, his older brother Charles was obviously a wreck.

“I'm more nervous for him then I am for myself,” laughed Charles. “I'm his big brother. I'm supposed to protect him and stop him from getting hurt, and when I can't be in that position to help him, it's tough to watch.”

Rosa didn’t need big bro to step in, as the promising featherweight prospect defeated Alfredo Garcia. But there was that moment in the corner before the fight began when Charles wondered what would ensue over the next several minutes.

“We're gonna find out right now if he's a better fighter or a better writer,” laughed Rosa. “He's a savage, though. He's the nicest kid you'll ever meet outside the cage, but like me, when you flip the switch and he steps in there, he's a savage.”

You can hear how proud Rosa is of his little brother when he talks about him. That doesn’t mean he’ll take it easy on him in the gym. The 35-year-old knows just how hard this sport can be, especially when you make it to the UFC level like he has.

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez

“He (Lucas) has the blueprint from me, so I think it makes it a little bit better for him. Take the recipe, maybe adjust it to make it a little better, and you're gonna make it. He has my work ethic, he has my blood, so you know he's tough. I've been whupping his ass since he was a little kid, so he's got the genes and he's got the toughness.”