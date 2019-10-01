It's Taken Time But Charles Rosa Is Reaching His Prime

Then it wasn’t. At least when it comes to Rosa’s fighting career, one which got put on hold when a neck injury kept him from pursuing the dream he had ever since Cole Miller introduced him to mixed martial arts.

More than two years after his loss to Burgos in April 2017, the 33-year-old Rosa can breathe again.

“It (being out) killed me every day,” he said. “But I was always focused, I just wasn’t fighting.”

For as long as he was on the sidelines, Rosa stayed in the gym, doing what he could to get better and get cleared to fight. He traveled around the world to places like Cambodia, Thailand and Holland to stay active and work on his skillset, and when he was home, he was hitting the physical therapy facility every day, sometimes twice a day. Looking back, he believes working on his physical health often took a back seat on his rise up the ranks.

“Honestly, I look at it now that it’s over like it was a blessing in disguise,” Rosa said. “I always thought if you wanted to get better at fighting, you fought. I neglected taking care of my body. For the last 8-10 years since I started training MMA, I was non-stop. I would train every day four to six hours a day. I never really took a step back and my body paid the price for it. I think I fixed that problem.”