Charles Rosa Getting Exactly What He Wanted

That’s been Rosa’s M.O. since his short notice debut against Dennis Siver in 2014. Since then, he’s battled a steady stream of killers, winning some, losing some, but always leaving an impression with not just his skill set, but his heart. That was in evidence again when he faced Mitchell and refused to tap in positions that would have defeated lesser fighters.

“I was raised by my dad and my grandfather and my uncle to never give up,” Rosa said. “It's something I was taught at a young age and it's something I pride myself on and it's something I feel helped me get to the UFC, which is not quitting in those situations. I had a fight in CES where I dislocated my shoulder and I still won the fight with an armbar after that. These are things that make fighters special - not giving up when the going gets tough. I'm willing to put everything on the line.”

He'll do it again this Saturday, hoping to turn his deceiving 3-4 UFC slate into a .500 record. That’s not where he ultimately wants to be, but it’s a start, and he knows that MMA history is filled with examples of those who got past tough times to make it on the world’s biggest stage.

“I know from watching guys that have inspired me, watching guys like Jorge Masvidal and Robbie Lawler, guys that have been down in their careers, they were able to build back and become superstars. These are guys I look up to, and if it's been done before, I know it can be done again. And this is what fighting is. It's about getting knocked down and getting back up. You saw it last week with Cody Garbrandt. He loses three fights in a row and people thought maybe he was done, and he comes back and has one of the most vicious knockouts in UFC history. These are all things I look at and I put them together and they give me extra motivation.”