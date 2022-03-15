Charles Radtke: 'Reaction For Every Action' | UFC Fight Pass

With just under two minutes left in the first round, Radtke had Lopez bleeding from the nose and whiffing heavily on punches. Radtke had won fights before, he’d been behind enemy lines before, but there was something about the Tampa air that sat differently with “Chuck Buffalo” that night.

“I just had enough of it,” Radtke said. “I went out there and I knew I had nothing to lose. I’m, number one, willing to die out there and, number two, I’m going to kill this m**********r. F*** everybody else, everybody’s against me.’ The whole crowd wanted him to win, and I knew that, but I stayed stoic the whole time out to the cage, and as the fight went on I just felt something. I hit a stride, and something ignited inside of me.”

With about 90 seconds left in the second round Radtke ruined the entire arena’s night with a flat line-inducing punch followed by a follow up shot to his opponent. Just to rub salt in the wound, Radtke gave every bit of disdain right back to the crowd who rained “boos” down on him.

“I didn’t really care about them,” Radtke said. “I was, honestly, trying to fight people in the crowd but the only thing I was worried about was that Rob Haydak came right up to the cage and I thought he was going to fine me.”

Radtke doesn’t view his actions as “over the line” and he doesn’t necessarily find himself to be fighting with a “bad guy” persona. To him, it’s about respect, and just as the crowd of CFFC 100 learned, he’ll earn it any way he has to.