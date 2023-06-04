Charles Oliveira’s Career Highlights | Title Wins To Best Submissions

Charles Oliveira has won 16 UFC fights by submission. Those victories have come in a variety of ways which show just how truly special Oliveira is once the fight hits the canvas. Those victories came against Darren Elkins, Efrain Escudero, Eric Wisely, Jonathan Brookins, Andy Ogle, Hatsu Hioki, Nik Lentz, Myles Jury, Will Brooks, Clay Guida, Christos Giagos, Jim Miller, David Teymur, Kevin Lee, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

Although he didn’t win the UFC lightweight title by submission, Oliveira’s submission wins to defend his title versus Poirier and his spot against Gaethje were particularly special. Defeating Poirier and Gaethje, both former interim lightweight title holders, capped off one of the most electric title runs in the history of the UFC.

5 Standout Fights From Charles Oliveira’s Career

With 31 UFC fights to his resume, Oliveira has been a part of some spectacular bouts. Here are highlights of some of his greatest fights:

UFC Brasilia - Charles Oliveira vs Kevin Lee