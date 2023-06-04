Charles Oliveira’s Career Highlights | Title Wins To Best Submissions

UFC Unfiltered
Learn more about Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira, his career highlights, which range from becoming the UFC lightweight champion to owning the UFC record for most finishes. We’ll cover his incredible records and discuss the statistics behind Oliveira’s amazing UFC career so far.
Career Highlights
- Oliveira has been a professional fighter since 2008 and his nickname “Do Bronx” comes from when he would walk into the gym in Brazil and people would say, ‘here’s the “kid from Do Bronx,’ which in Portuguese means, “the ghetto”.
- Oliveira made his Octagon debut against Darren Elkins on UFC Live on August 1, 2010, and won by armbar submission in 41 seconds.
- Oliveira has 31 UFC fights, that’s the ninth most in UFC history. Oliveira began his UFC career in the lightweight division, where he went 2-2-1, he then moved to the featherweight division, where he went 7-4. In 2017, Oliveira returned to the lightweight division and has since gone 12-2.
- In 2021, Oliveira won the vacant UFC lightweight championship by knocking out Michael Chandler at UFC 262. With the victory, Oliveira became the 11th undisputed UFC lightweight champion.
- Oliveira’s professional record is 33-9, 1 NC. Nine of his wins have come by KO, 21 by submission (4 anaconda, triangle, calf slicer, 9 rear naked choke, armbar, triangle armbar, 4 guillotine).
- Oliveira’s 16 submission wins are the most in UFC history.
- Oliveira’s 19 victories by finish are the most in UFC history.
- Oliveira’s 21 UFC wins have him tied for the 5th most victories in UFC history.
- Oliveira’s 18 post-fight bonuses are tied for the most in UFC history with Donald Cerrone.
View Charles Oliveira's Athlete Profile Here
Top Submissions In Charles Oliveira’s Career
Charles Oliveira has won 16 UFC fights by submission. Those victories have come in a variety of ways which show just how truly special Oliveira is once the fight hits the canvas. Those victories came against Darren Elkins, Efrain Escudero, Eric Wisely, Jonathan Brookins, Andy Ogle, Hatsu Hioki, Nik Lentz, Myles Jury, Will Brooks, Clay Guida, Christos Giagos, Jim Miller, David Teymur, Kevin Lee, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.
Although he didn’t win the UFC lightweight title by submission, Oliveira’s submission wins to defend his title versus Poirier and his spot against Gaethje were particularly special. Defeating Poirier and Gaethje, both former interim lightweight title holders, capped off one of the most electric title runs in the history of the UFC.
5 Standout Fights From Charles Oliveira’s Career
With 31 UFC fights to his resume, Oliveira has been a part of some spectacular bouts. Here are highlights of some of his greatest fights:
UFC Brasilia - Charles Oliveira vs Kevin Lee
This was the fight that really proved that Oliveira was ready to take off on a deep run in the lightweight division. Kevin Lee, a former interim lightweight title challenger, is big for the weight class and dangerous for any opponent.
Oliveira stuck to his gameplan and waited for Lee to make a mistake, and once he did, Oliveira made him pay for it with a beautiful guillotine choke.
UFC 256 – Charles Oliveira vs Tony Ferguson
Dominant is the word you’d use to describe the performance that Oliveira delivered versus Tony Ferguson. Oliveira was better everywhere than Ferguson on his way to a unanimous decision win and showcased that he was ready for the top-tier at lightweight.
UFC 262 – Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler
When people turn on an Oliveira highlight video there will be plenty of submissions, but it’s this knockout win over Michael Chandler that will be his greatest highlight.
Oliveira overcame adversity in the first round and finished Chandler in the second. He immediately took off into the crowd and was celebrating like a wild man. The emotion he showed and that feeling of becoming champion after more than a decade fighting and growing in the UFC was truly once in a lifetime.
UFC 269 – Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier
They say you don’t really become the champ until you defend the belt. That’s exactly what Oliveira did versus Dustin Poirier – he submitted his legacy as a champion with a title defense.
And what’s even cooler is how he did it. He weathered the storm and proceeded to force Poirier to make a mistake. He sunk in the rear naked choke and returned to Brazil the best lightweight on the planet.
UFC 274 – Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje
Oliveira’s UFC 274 weight miss, performance, and Octagon victory will always be one for the history books. As the champion, Oliveira missed weight by half-a-pound, which forced him to be stripped of the UFC lightweight championship. He was not able to win the belt no matter the outcome at UFC 274.
He went in and he walked through fire to submit Justin Gaethje in one of the crazier fights you’ll ever see. He promptly jumped on the microphone and proclaimed, “the champion has a name and his name is Charles Oliveira.” It was an epic performance and interview, and the title of champion and the Oliveira name will be forever linked.
Charles Oliveira’s Athlete Record
- UFC 280 (10/22/22) Oliveira was submitted by Islam Makhachev via arm triangle choke at 3:16 of the second round in a fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title
- UFC 274 (5/7/22) Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje via rear naked choke at 3:22 of the first round. Oliveira missed weight for the bout and was forced to relinquish the belt. With Gaethje’s loss, the belt became vacant
- UFC 269 (12/11/21) Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier via rear naked choke at 1:02 of the third round to retain his UFC lightweight title
- UFC 262 (5/15/21) Oliveira stopped Michael Chandler via strikes at :19 of the second round to win the vacant UFC lightweight title
- UFC 256 (12/12/20) Oliveira won a three round unanimous decision over Tony Ferguson
- UFC Fight Night (3/14/20) Oliveira submitted Kevin Lee via guillotine choke at :28 of the third round
- UFC Fight Night (11/16/19) Oliveira knocked out Jared Gordon at 1:26 of the first round
- UFC Fight Night (5/18/19) Oliveira stopped Nik Lentz via strikes at 2:21 of the second round
- UFC Fight Night (2/2/19) Oliveira submitted David Teymur via anaconda choke at :55 of the second round
- UFC on FOX (12/15/18) Oliveira submitted Jim Miller via rear naked choke at 1:15 of the first round
- UFC Fight Night (9/22/18) Oliveira submitted Christos Giagos via rear naked choke at 3:22 of the second round
- UFC 225 (6/9/18) Oliveira submitted Clay Guida via guillotine choke at 2:18 of the first round
- UFC 218 (12/2/17) Oliveira was stopped by Paul Felder via strikes at 4:06 of the second round
- UFC 210 (4/8/17) Oliveira submitted Will Brooks via rear naked choke at 2:30 of the first round
- UFC Fight Night (11/5/16) Oliveira was submitted by Ricardo Lamas via guillotine choke at 2:13 of the second round
- UFC on FOX (8/27/16) Oliveira was submitted by Anthony Pettis via guillotine choke at 1:49 of the third round
- UFC on FOX (12/19/15) Oliveira submitted Myles Jury via guillotine choke at 3:05 of the first round
- UFC Fight Night (8/23/15) Oliveira lost via TKO (injury) to Max Holloway at 1:39 of the first round
- UFC Fight Night (5/30/15) Oliveira submitted Nik Lentz via guillotine choke at 1:10 of the third round
- TUF 20 Finale (12/12/14) Oliveira won a three round unanimous decision over Jeremy Stephens
- UFC Fight Night (6/28/14) Oliveira submitted Hatsu Hioki via anaconda choke at 4:28 of round two
- UFC Fight Night (2/15/14) Oliveira submitted Andy Ogle via triangle choke at 2:40 of the third round
- UFC 162 (7/6/13) Oliveira lost a three round unanimous decision to Frankie Edgar
- UFC 152 (9/22/12) Oliveira was knocked out by Cub Swanson at 2:40 of the first round
- TUF 15 Finale (6/1/12) Oliveira submitted Jonathan Brookins via anaconda choke at 2:42 of the second round
- UFC on FOX (1/28/12) Oliveira submitted Eric Wisely via calf slicer at 1:43 of the first round.
- UFC Live (8/14/11) Oliveira was stopped by Donald Cerrone via strikes at 3:01 of the first round
- UFC Live (6/26/11) Oliveira fought to a no contest with Nik Lentz at 1:48 of the second round (Oliveira landed an illegal knee)
- UFC 124 (12/11/10) Oliveira was submitted by Jim Miller via kneebar at 1:59 of the first round.
- UFC Fight Night (9/15/10) Oliveira submitted Efrain Escudero at 2:25 of the third round.
- UFC Live (8/1/10) Oliveira submitted Darren Elkins via armbar at :41 of the first round.
Charles Oliveira Rapid Q & A
- What is Charles Oliveira’s UFC record?
- 21-9, 1 NC
- What is Charles Oliveira’s age?
- 33 years old
- How tall is Charles Oliveira?
- 5’10”
- What is Charles Oliveira’s reach?
- 74”
- Where is Charles Oliveira from?
- Sao Paulo, Brazil
- What weight division is Charles Oliveira in?
- Charles Oliveira has fought in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, he’s had success at both weight class, but his rise to becoming the UFC lightweight champion in 2021 was the highlight of his career.
- How many successful lightweight title defenses did Charles Oliveira have?
- One
What Fighting Style Does Charles Oliveira Use?
One of the reasons that Charles Oliveira has had so much success over the years is that he’s one of the most dangerous submission specialists in UFC history. His development as a striker has helped him round out his game and it’s one of the reasons, he became champion.
How Many UFC Fights Does Charles Oliveira Have?
Charles Oliveira has 31 career UFC fights.
