Charles Oliveira: ‘A Wounded Lion Is Still A Lion’

On the outside, a three-round co-main event after so many high-profile headlining bouts might seem like a step back, and, maybe for some, an opportunity to lose intensity and steam after such an intense stretch. But these are also the moments in which championship-caliber athletes distinguish themselves.

Although Oliveira is no longer defending the 155-pound belt, he is defending his spot against a surging and underrated contender in Dariush, who comes into this fight riding an eight-fight win streak. Coincidentally, that is the same amount of wins in a row that Oliveira carried into his title win against Chandler.

UFC 289 Full Fight Card Preview

The two were supposed to fight in October 2020 and then booked again at UFC 288 in New Jersey. Following an injury on Oliveira’s side, the matchup was rebooked for Vancouver, and although it might seem like Oliveira is on the back foot in terms of momentum, he is taking it all in stride.

“There hasn't been pressure all along,” Oliveira said. “It's always been (about) this boy who was a dreamer. He was dreaming really high, dreaming big. What I'm bringing to the table is being daring, being aggressive, being this person that wants to bring a show, bring different things for people to watch. There's no weight on me for this fight. There's no pressure, no change.”