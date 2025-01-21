Charles Oliveira Open To Rematches Against Makhachev Or Holloway

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“Of course, we were rooting for Moicano, being a Brazilian, but he made his whole camp around fighting (Beneil) Dariush and it's a whole new game, a whole new matchup, aside from the weight of fighting for the championship," analyzed Oliveira after the event. “Islam did what Islam does best: took him down and waited for the opportunity to finish him. I came here to see who would be my next opponent, and now we'll get the rematch."

MORE: Alex Pereira “Very Excited” For Ankalaev Matchup At UFC 313

Oliveira and Makhachev first met at UFC 280, in October 2022, when they fought for the vacant UFC lightweight title, with Islam leaving with the gold after a second-round submission win. The Brazilian then rebounded by knocking out Dariush before finding himself on the wrong side of a close split decision to Tsarukyan at UFC 300, last April.

He then proceeded to beat Michael Chandler for the second time in UFC 309's Fight of the Night, securing the second spot in the 155-pound rankings. After that fight, Oliveira claims he asked the UFC to be the backup fighter for the Makhachev-Tsarukyan matchup.