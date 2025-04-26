Charles Oliveira Named 2025 Recipient Of Forrest Griffin Community Award

Named in honor of UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, the award recognizes a UFC athlete for their exceptional volunteer and charity work and the meaningful impact their efforts have on the community.

The Forrest Griffin Community Award is presented annually as part of the UFC Honors President’s Choice category, as the award recipient is personally selected by UFC President and CEO Dana White. UFC Honors is the company's annual awards program recognizing UFC athletes, exceptional performances, and special moments throughout each year.

As the 2025 recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, Oliveira will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the UFC Foundation.

Oliveira will be honored for this award during the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as part of the 13th Annual UFC International Fight WeekÔ. The event will take place on Thursday, June 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live, exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®.