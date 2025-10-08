Charles Oliveira Looks To Keep His Brazilian Record Perfect

He captured hearts around the world, but he embraced no role more enthusiastically than the one that cemented him among the greatest Brazilians to grace the Octagon. From the Gracies to Anderson Silva to José Aldo and several others in between, Oliveira’s name belongs on the pantheon of the greatest to hail from the South American MMA hotbed, a fitting honor for a man whose moniker, “Do Bronxs,” represents where he was made.

With the UFC Hall of Fame certainly in his future whenever he decides to call it a career, Oliveira returns to Brazil for the first time since he went on his legendary sprint to UFC gold. His main event bout against Mateusz Gamrot represents not only the first time he has fought in his homeland since March 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also the first time he’ll fight in front of a Brazilian crowd since November 2019.

Before the 35-year-old makes what should be an epic walk to the Octagon on October 11, let’s take a look at the previous six times he fought in Brazil:

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Mousasi — February 15, 2014

Submission Win (triangle choke) over Andy Ogle