Charles Oliveira | Journey Back To The Title Shot

Following his win over Gaethje, a vacant title fight was made between Oliveira and the surging Islam Makhachev. The general feeling was Oliveira was unofficially defending the title against Makhachev, but the stylistic matchup was fascinating all the same. Oliveira was in such form that there were debates around how he would have stacked up against Nurmagomedov given the chance, and a fight against Makhachev—Nurmagomedov’s friend, training partner and protégé—was the next best thing.

Instead of a reclamation, UFC 280 was a coronation as Makhachev dominated the action before submitting Oliveira in the second round. Oliveira would later say he was in the wrong headspace for the fight and gave credit to Makhachev. Because of the stacked title picture, Oliveira would have to work his way back to gold, but it was not a journey with which he was unfamiliar.

A Winding Journey Back To Title Contention

While Makhachev engaged in a champ-vs-champ affair against Alexander Volkanovski, Oliveira went back to work to reestablish himself as the No. 1 contender at 155 pounds. His next target was the red-hot dark horse Beneil Dariush, whose eight-fight win streak put him on the precipice of a title shot. A win over Oliveira would seemingly put him in that position, but Oliveira had other plans when they fought at UFC 289 in Vancouver.