Charles Oliveira: “It’s Going To Be Something Magical”

Charles Oliveira is about to experience one of the most emotional moments of his career. On October 11, the former lightweight champion faces Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio at Farmasi Arena. More than just another fight, it’s a homecoming filled with meaning: it is “Do Bronxs” first appearance in Brazil with fans in attendance since November 2019.
Those who know Oliveira understand how sincere he is when expressing his feelings, and in an exclusive interview with UFC.com, he stayed true to form. Over a 15-minute conversation, Oliveira opened up about different aspects of his life, especially the excitement of fighting again on home soil and feeling the embrace of the Brazilian crowd.
“It’s been a long time since I felt such strong butterflies in my stomach,” Oliveira said. “Being able to fight in Brazil again after so long is fantastic. My last time here was during the pandemic, with no crowd. Now, with the hype and the fans watching me up close, that motivates me a lot. I’m happy, focused, and that energy pushes me every single day.”
UFC RIO: Fight By Fight Preview | Rise Of Vicente Luque
The memory of 2020, when he fought in Brazil behind closed doors, remains vivid. Oliveira headlined UFC Brasília against American Kevin Lee. It was the first UFC event held without fans after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. After a competitive start, the Brazilian took control and secured a submission victory in the third round. The victory was his seventh in a row (all finishes), but no one was there to applaud him inside the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium when Bruce Buffer announced his name as the winner.
This time, the chance to feel the roar of the crowd again, at the peak of his popularity, gives him an extra dose of motivation.
Preview Every Matchup On Week 9 Of DWCS
“To return as the main event, at this stage of my career, with this kind of hype, it’s going to feel special, no doubt,” he said. “I don’t even want to think too much about it because I get emotional already. On fight night, it’s going to be something magical. So many people cheering, shouting, vibing. I think it’ll be something the UFC has never seen in Brazil”.
The prospect of walking into a packed arena in Rio de Janeiro stirs deep emotion. Tickets for the event sold out in less than three hours, and for Oliveira, there’s only one word to define such support: gratitude.
“I’m truly blessed by God,” he said. “People like me a lot, and just seeing how fast the tickets sold shows that. I need to stay focused on the fight and block everything else out, but for sure, that love will drive me forward”.
Even coming off a loss, Oliveira showed composure when discussing how he deals with the highs and lows of his career. For him, the key is learning from each experience and using those lessons to come back stronger, something he has done time and again throughout his UFC journey.
READ: The Bigger Picture After UFC 320
“My father always taught me: what happens that day stays on that day,” Oliveira said. “If I win, I have to train the next day. If I lose, same thing. That’s how it was when I became champion, when I lost the belt, and now after the knockout. Unfortunately, I took the first knockout (loss) of my career. What did I have to do? Go back home and train. I wanted to fight again soon, and I asked the UFC for that. I’m training, I’m happy, and what’s done is done.
Resilience. That’s the word that best defines Charles “Do Bronxs” Oliveira’s career.
Born in Guarujá, raised in a humble family, and facing health challenges in childhood, none of it stopped him from chasing his dreams and reaching the top of the most competitive sport in the world. Now, he’s ready to keep building his legacy inside the Octagon and as a role model.
WATCH: Dana White On 60 Minutes
“When I joined the UFC, I said I wanted to make history and break records,” he said. “I always aimed high, wanted to be known, but I never imagined reaching this level. I know I’m in the spotlight. I’m always careful about my actions because I want not only adults but also kids and families to look up to me. Seeing a father point me out as an example to his son, or hearing a child say they want to be like me, that means everything. I’m always mindful of what I do because I know my influence. I want to be a positive reference”.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 11, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.