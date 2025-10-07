Charles Oliveira: “It’s Going To Be Something Magical”

Those who know Oliveira understand how sincere he is when expressing his feelings, and in an exclusive interview with UFC.com, he stayed true to form. Over a 15-minute conversation, Oliveira opened up about different aspects of his life, especially the excitement of fighting again on home soil and feeling the embrace of the Brazilian crowd.

“It’s been a long time since I felt such strong butterflies in my stomach,” Oliveira said. “Being able to fight in Brazil again after so long is fantastic. My last time here was during the pandemic, with no crowd. Now, with the hype and the fans watching me up close, that motivates me a lot. I’m happy, focused, and that energy pushes me every single day.”

The memory of 2020, when he fought in Brazil behind closed doors, remains vivid. Oliveira headlined UFC Brasília against American Kevin Lee. It was the first UFC event held without fans after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. After a competitive start, the Brazilian took control and secured a submission victory in the third round. The victory was his seventh in a row (all finishes), but no one was there to applaud him inside the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium when Bruce Buffer announced his name as the winner.