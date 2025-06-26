Charles Oliveira | ‘I’m Going To Be The Champion Once Again’

For all the talk of Ilia Topuria’s quest for a second UFC belt and a potential fight with Islam Makhachev, who himself is chasing a second UFC title in the welterweight division, there is a bleach-haired, history-making Brazilian eagerly waiting to play the spoiler, and few fighters have embraced shattering expectations like Charles Oliveira.
“Do Bronxs,” UFC’s all-time leader in finishes (20), submissions (16) and performance bonuses (20), sees his UFC 317 main event against Topuria not as a coronation for the Spain-based Georgian, but the completion of his journey back to the throne he once held. Oliveira was exalted when he first won the title in May 2021, and his consecutive wins over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje wiped away the false narrative that he was a “quitter.” Instead, Olvieira is, in his own words, “illuminated,” and he hopes that illumination gets a new golden belt to reflect that light once again.
“It’s something emotional,” Oliveira told UFC.com through a translator. “I have all the confidence in the world that on Saturday, you’re going to hear Charles Oliveira is the champion, and I’m going to be the champion once again.”
Since losing the belt in 2022, Oliveira split his next four fights. Other than his submission loss to Islam Makhachev, Oliveira has looked every part of the best lightweight in the world. He scorched Beneil Darisuh in a bounce-back performance that granted him a rematch against Makhachev before an untimely cut suffered in training sent him back to the drawing board. And some feel like he did enough against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. Unfortunately for him, two people who felt otherwise were the ones Octagonside judging the bout.
Never one to rest on his laurels, Oliveira rolled the dice in a rematch against Chandler at UFC 309. The fight didn’t seem to present Oliveira with a lot of reward. He knocked Chandler out three years prior, and Chandler lost two of his next three after their first matchup. The bout was also the first in two years for Chandler, as well, a consequence of his waiting for a forever-gestating fight with Conor McGregor.
Nonetheless, banking a win in a five-round affair is always a positive when chasing a title, so Oliveira made the walk at Madison Square Garden, hoping to prove himself championship worthy a month after his 35th birthday. He did just that, more or less dominating Chandler for the better part of 25 minutes other than a last-minute charge from the American. Otherwise, it was all Oliveira like it has been in most of his fights for the last seven years.
While he naturally hoped to face Makhachev again, Topuria will do just fine. The ultimate motivator is what comes with a win over the former featherweight champion, who is fresh off back-to-back wins over legends Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.
Despite Topuria’s accolades, he hasn’t done it against the best at 155 pounds just yet, and so Oliveira is looking to impose his will against the rising superstar the only way he knows how.
“It’s always just push forward, walk forward and charge forward,” Oliveira said. “That’s what I do. It’s just: be myself and do that. I’ve worked a lot to become a champion, to be a champion and I’m sure I’m going to be a champion again.”
Oliveira spoke to the new fuel provided from welcoming a son to the world. His daughter’s birth sparked a new level of commitment, and Oliveira feels the same after becoming a “boy dad.”
“That is something exciting,” he said. “It gives you motivation to continue to work and be here, and I think that things happen at the right time, right place.”
Before he makes the championship walk, Oliveira will obtain a different shade of gold as he receives the Forrest Griffin Community Award for his work with Charles do Bronxs Institute (ICBronxs), which provides the youth in São Paulo opportunities through free arts, education, nutrition and jiu jitsu.
He says the honor came as a surprise but is “something magical,” a representation fo all the work and all the people working behind-the-scenes to help the community.
It speaks to what everyone knows about Oliveira: that he is one of the “good guys” in the sport. On June 28, he has more accolades on his mind as he’ll become the first two-time lightweight champion in UFC history. The very idea of it brings his megawatt smile out, one that illuminates the room the same way he hopes to shine on fight night.
“I came to the UFC to make history,” he said. “I am illuminated. I tell people to listen to what I’m saying: ‘I’m going to be a champion again. I’m going to become a champion once again.’”
