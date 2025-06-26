Charles Oliveira | ‘I’m Going To Be The Champion Once Again’

“Do Bronxs,” UFC’s all-time leader in finishes (20), submissions (16) and performance bonuses (20), sees his UFC 317 main event against Topuria not as a coronation for the Spain-based Georgian, but the completion of his journey back to the throne he once held. Oliveira was exalted when he first won the title in May 2021, and his consecutive wins over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje wiped away the false narrative that he was a “quitter.” Instead, Olvieira is, in his own words, “illuminated,” and he hopes that illumination gets a new golden belt to reflect that light once again.

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 317 | UFC Nashville

“It’s something emotional,” Oliveira told UFC.com through a translator. “I have all the confidence in the world that on Saturday, you’re going to hear Charles Oliveira is the champion, and I’m going to be the champion once again.”

Since losing the belt in 2022, Oliveira split his next four fights. Other than his submission loss to Islam Makhachev, Oliveira has looked every part of the best lightweight in the world. He scorched Beneil Darisuh in a bounce-back performance that granted him a rematch against Makhachev before an untimely cut suffered in training sent him back to the drawing board. And some feel like he did enough against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. Unfortunately for him, two people who felt otherwise were the ones Octagonside judging the bout.